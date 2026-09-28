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Ahmad Salah
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Video: Italy get the job done against Turkey in one half

Turkiye vs Italy
Turkiye
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
Türkiye
Italy

Mancini's changes shift the Azzurri's course

Italy got their UEFA Nations League campaign back on track with a thumping 4-1 win over Turkey on Monday. Three first-half goals settled the second-round Group One clash before Pio Esposito made it four early in the second half. Baris Alper Yilmaz grabbed Turkey's consolation.

The result lifts Italy to three points. Turkey remain without a single point. Next up, Italy take on France, while Turkey travel to Belgium.

  • A one-half rout

    Roberto Mancini rang the changes after last Friday's 2-0 home defeat to Belgium, handing starts to eight players who had sat out the first round.

    Italy struck first in the ninth minute. A low corner from the left fizzed towards the near post, and when Turkey's Zeki Celik failed to clear, the ball dropped to Alessandro Bastoni in front of goal. He hooked it home from 10 metres out while falling, beating Altay Bayindir despite the goalkeeper's efforts.



    Sharp passing through midfield teed up the second on 22 minutes. Michael Kayode collected the ball inside the box and drove a shot towards the far post, and though Bayindir got a hand to it, Davide Frattesi pounced on the rebound at the second post to slot home from close range.



    The quick interplay in the box kept coming. Pio Esposito took the ball, dragged more than one defender towards him and rolled it to Kayode on the right. Kayode made no mistake, curling a low effort into the near corner of the Turkey goal.



    Turkey hit back at the start of the second half. Baris Alper Yilmaz pulled one back in the 47th minute.



    Any hope of a fightback lasted seconds. Pio Esposito restored the three-goal cushion in the 50th minute, and Italy were back in full control.



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  • Turkey pile on the pressure as Italy hold firm

    Turkey went in search of a way back into the match after Yilmaz's goal, threatening Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal more than once. Confusion in the Italian defence handed the hosts extra space in the 59th minute. Two minutes later Oguz Aydin whipped in a dangerous cross that found nobody to meet it.

    The Turkish pressure kept coming. Kerem Akturkoglu shot in the 77th minute, only for his effort to strike the defence. The same player then squandered a golden chance in the 80th minute after a run from Arda Guler, Aydin squaring the ball across the face of goal before Akturkoglu fired over the crossbar.

    Aydin's shot struck Alessandro Bastoni in the 84th minute to win Turkey a corner. Donnarumma then denied Guler, and Italy saw the game out to win 4-1.

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UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA