Roberto Mancini rang the changes after last Friday's 2-0 home defeat to Belgium, handing starts to eight players who had sat out the first round.

Italy struck first in the ninth minute. A low corner from the left fizzed towards the near post, and when Turkey's Zeki Celik failed to clear, the ball dropped to Alessandro Bastoni in front of goal. He hooked it home from 10 metres out while falling, beating Altay Bayindir despite the goalkeeper's efforts.









Sharp passing through midfield teed up the second on 22 minutes. Michael Kayode collected the ball inside the box and drove a shot towards the far post, and though Bayindir got a hand to it, Davide Frattesi pounced on the rebound at the second post to slot home from close range.









The quick interplay in the box kept coming. Pio Esposito took the ball, dragged more than one defender towards him and rolled it to Kayode on the right. Kayode made no mistake, curling a low effort into the near corner of the Turkey goal.









Turkey hit back at the start of the second half. Baris Alper Yilmaz pulled one back in the 47th minute.









Any hope of a fightback lasted seconds. Pio Esposito restored the three-goal cushion in the 50th minute, and Italy were back in full control.







