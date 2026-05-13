VIDEO: Inconsolable Cristiano Ronaldo slouches on bench in disbelief after Al-Nassr goalkeeper gaffe prevents title party

The streets of Riyadh were prepared for a historic celebration, but Al-Nassr were forced to put the champagne on ice following a 1-1 draw with rivals Al-Hilal. Everything seemed set for Jorge Jesus' side to clinch the Saudi Pro League crown until the 98th minute. In a moment of absolute madness, a disastrous own goal from a powerful throw-in stunned the home crowd and left the players shell-shocked.

The mistake came at the worst possible time, as Brazilian goalkeeper Bento misjudged the flight of the ball under pressure. The draw means that while Al-Nassr remain in a commanding position at the top of the table, they will still need to beat Damac FC in their final game to clinch the title. It was a cruel blow for a team that had dominated much of the contest after Mohamed Simakan's first-half opener.



