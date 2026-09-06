The MSA account commented: "I hope the player's statement does not pass unnoticed. Ronaldo previously spoke and made threats and nothing came of it, and today Felix is threatening and issuing warnings."
"Mohammed Al-Tamimi" wants Felix gone after his statement, saying: "A final exit.. a public threat."
Meanwhile, the "Fawaris Al-Jazira" account commented: "This is the end of the Portuguese gang, it is time to cleanse our sport of them."
Al-Nassr signed Joao Felix from Chelsea in the summer of 2025. Since then he has scored 30 goals and provided 22 assists in 53 matches in Al-Alami's shirt across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.