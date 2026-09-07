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Ahmad Salah

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Video: he left in tears: Trezeguet injury raises concern ahead of Egypt camp

Al Khaleej vs Al Riyadh
Al Khaleej
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Trezeguet
Egypt vs Angola
Egypt
Angola
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Sudan vs Egypt
South Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Angola
South Sudan

An early shock: anticipation in the Egypt squad

Al-Riyadh have been dealt a painful blow. Their Egyptian star Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet limped off injured during Monday evening's goalless draw with Al-Khaleej in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

A strong challenge from Al-Khaleej's Boubacar Kouyaté brought Trezeguet down in the 14th minute. The Egyptian winger lay on the ground for two minutes before the medical staff decided to take him off.

Sadness was written all over his face as he left the pitch in tears, with Al-Riyadh's technical staff offering their consolation.

  • Worrying signs before the injury against Al-Khaleej

    A hamstring injury kept Trézéguet out of his side's last outing, a 5-0 hammering by Al-Ahli in the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League.

    He went down early in today's match, casting fresh doubt over whether he was ready to start the Gulf clash.

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  • Initial diagnosis: anticipation in Egypt's camp

    The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah stated that the same injury, "the hamstring", is the reason behind Trézéguet's early exit against Al-Khaleej. The Egyptian international will undergo medical examinations and X-rays in the coming hours to determine the exact nature of the injury, reveal how serious it is and clarify how long he could be sidelined from training and matches.

    The timing could hardly be worse. Trézéguet was expected to make Egypt's upcoming camp for the two matches against Angola and South Sudan, on 25 and 29 September, in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

    This was Trézéguet's sixth match for Al-Riyadh this season across the league and the King's Cup. He scored one goal in the Saudi league and provided two assists, one in the league and the other in the cup.

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    The result lifted Al-Riyadh to 5 points in twelfth place, while Al-Khaleej claimed their fourth point in thirteenth in the Saudi Roshn Pro League table.

    Next up for Al-Riyadh is a trip to face Al-Khaloud on Sunday.

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