Ipswich secured their return to the Premier League following a dominant 3-0 victory over QPR on Saturday, May 2. Following the full-time whistle, the celebrations moved to the dressing room, where minority shareholder Ed Sheeran was seen with a pint of Guinness in hand, revelling alongside the players and staff. The 'Shape of You' singer was at the heart of the festivities, leading a spirited rendition of his debut hit 'The A-Team' as the Tractor Boys toasted their successful hunt for automatic promotion.
VIDEO: Ed Sheeran belts out 'The A-Team' with Ipswich players & drinks Guinness during Premier League promotion party
Celebrations at Portman Road
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A historic achievement
Reflecting on the magnitude of the club's return to the top-flight after only one season away, manager McKenna praised the resilience of his squad in a high-pressure environment. He said: “It’s hard to enjoy to be honest. You just really want it for everyone else, the lads who haven’t had it in the group and for the supporters and your family, it means so much. I really enjoyed winning 3-0. I’m really proud of my family for again the support they give me, really proud of the staff and the group.
"It’s not been easy for that group of players but they’ve really stuck at it and you can’t ever understand how hard it is to get into the Premier League. It’s a great achievement. What was done before will never be repeated, it was special to do it, back-to-back from League One with basically the same group I don’t think it will be repeated again. This one has been more difficult in some ways.
"This has been a completely different challenge and has been a big challenge, so I know how hard we’ve had to work at it and I know it could have gone in a completely different direction, so I’m really proud that we’ve kept it together and got it over the line."
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Preparing for the elite
The focus at Portman Road shifts to a massive summer of recruitment as Ipswich look to bridge the gap to the Premier League's elite. Having led the club to the top-flight in 2024 before suffering a swift relegation, McKenna has now guided the Tractor Boys back at the first attempt. With the transfer window approaching and Sheeran’s backing, the club must evolve a remarkably consistent squad to maintain their high-intensity style against the world’s most expensive rosters.