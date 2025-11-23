VIDEO: Dieumerci Mukoko causes commotion at Loftus Versfeld as FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo coach opens up on coping without suspended defender in CAF Champions League tie against Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns opened their CAF Champions League Group C campaign with a 3-1 victory over FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Nuno Santos was the star of the afternoon as he struck a brace while Marcelo Allende also found the back of the net to seal a crucial win that gives Sundowns early momentum in this group.

Lupopo were without suspended right-back Dieumerci Mukoko, even though he made the trip to Tshwane with the rest of the squad.

Mukoko has become something of a cult figure in South Africa after his dramatic antics against Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the second preliminary round.

It was those very theatrics at Orlando Stadium that earned him the suspension, ruling him out of the Sundowns clash.

Despite not playing, the DR Congo international defender drew massive attention outside Loftus Versfeld.

Fans scrambled around him, eager for selfies and autographs, as his popularity has grown despite being a pain for the Buccaneers.

The lively scenes highlighted just how much of a sensation Mukoko has become among South African football fans.