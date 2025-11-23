VIDEO: Dieumerci Mukoko causes commotion at Loftus Versfeld as FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo coach opens up on coping without suspended defender in CAF Champions League tie against Mamelodi Sundowns
- Backpage
Mukoko steals the show at Loftus
Mamelodi Sundowns opened their CAF Champions League Group C campaign with a 3-1 victory over FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Nuno Santos was the star of the afternoon as he struck a brace while Marcelo Allende also found the back of the net to seal a crucial win that gives Sundowns early momentum in this group.
Lupopo were without suspended right-back Dieumerci Mukoko, even though he made the trip to Tshwane with the rest of the squad.
Mukoko has become something of a cult figure in South Africa after his dramatic antics against Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the second preliminary round.
It was those very theatrics at Orlando Stadium that earned him the suspension, ruling him out of the Sundowns clash.
Despite not playing, the DR Congo international defender drew massive attention outside Loftus Versfeld.
Fans scrambled around him, eager for selfies and autographs, as his popularity has grown despite being a pain for the Buccaneers.
The lively scenes highlighted just how much of a sensation Mukoko has become among South African football fans.
- Backpage
Watch fans swarm Mukoko
Amid the commotion outside Loftus, fans chanted Mukoko's name as Kaizer Chiefs supporters were also spotted.
"Mukoko is much more than a player in SA, he's a real superstar!" Lupopo posted on social media.
"Outside the stadium, a huge crowd rushed for a photo, while children and their parents looked for autographs.
"Increasing popularity confirms that our club has taken a major step on the international stage."
- Backpage
Did Lupopo feel the absence of Mukoko?
Lumande Twite manned the right-back position in Mukoko's absence, and the 20-year-old put up a good shift spiced with an assist for Wanet Kashala, who scored Lupopo's goal.
That left assistant coach Yassine Salmi not complaining about Mukoko not being available for selection.
"I can't speak about Mukoko without mentioning the other players in the team. If we win, we win as a team, and if we lose, we lose as a team. Its not just about one individual in the group." Salmi said as per SABC Sport.
"You know if you watched the match, we lost the game in the second half, why? If you don't have opportunities and you don't convert, you will lose. We will work on taking our chances in the next games. We will see in the next game in Lubumbashi.
"Hospitality here was very very good. If I compare between Pirates and Sundowns, with all my respect, all I can say is thank you for the hospitality Sundowns."
- MC Alger
What comes next?
Sundowns now shift their attention to a demanding trip to Algeria, where they will face MC Alger in their next Group C battle on Saturday.
The match carries extra intrigue as MC Alger are coached by Rhulani Mokwena, who meets his former employers for the first time since parting ways with the Brazilians before the beginning of last season.
Mokwena will be eager to prove a point against a team he helped shape, fueling more interest in the fixture.
Sundowns are preparing for a tough challenge as MC Alger come into the clash wounded after losing their group opener to Al Hilal.
That result puts pressure on Mokwena to avoid a second defeat, especially at home, as he is at the helm of a team that reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season.
The former Wydad Casablanca coach was lured to Algeria by the prospect of playing Champions League football.
“Champions League, it was the Champions League, and the president’s talk, I spoke to him a lot, he spoke about the team and wanting to play a certain brand of football, and that was also quite convincing,” Mokwena said in his interview with SAFJA.
“I watched the squad, analysed the games, I felt it was a squad that was settled and could adopt the principles I wanted to develop, but Champions League for sure, I wanted to get back into competing for the Champions League, competing amongst the best teams, best coaches, best players; for me it was a big motivation.
“And even though we had offers from some teams that were also in the Champions League, this was a very appealing, in fact, it came at a time where I considered taking a sabbatical, it’s a simple answer."