Revenge on behalf of Orlando Pirates! Nuno Santos-inspired Mamelodi Sundowns see off Saint-Eloi Lupopo in CAF Champions League Group C clash as Dieumerci Mukoko Amale watches from the stands
Early goal, late equaliser in first half
Downs started the match with a tangible determination to get an early goal, and that is what they got. In the fifth minute, Nuno Santos found the back of the net when he slotted past goalkeeper Simon Loti Omossola.
The goal came as a result of teamwork; Khuliso Mudau did well to deliver a cross from the right flank to Miguel Reisinho, who spotted an advancing Santos right inside Lupopo's box. The new signing just needed to connect with the ball and slot it past an exposed Omossola.
Rejuvenated after the opening goal, Sundowns pressed in search of a second goal that nearly came in the 12th minute. Iqraam Rayners beat his marker and laid the ball on the path of Tashreeq Matthews, who was unlucky as his shot flew over the bar.
Despite struggling to find a way past Sundowns' midfielders and defenders, the DR Congo outfit managed a rare chance in the 13th minute. Junior Mavungu delivered a corner, and Lumande Twite positioned himself well before he rose to connect to the ball; however, his header flew wide as Downs breathed a sigh of relief.
Mudau was again involved in a good buildup in the 26th minute; the Bafana defender brilliantly played the ball to Reisinho, who in return found Matthews, who was denied by the crossbar with the goalkeeper well beaten in the process.
Mudau, who commanded the right flank with authority, again played a role that almost led to another goal. The Mzansi star spotted Rayners and started a one-two passing with the forward, who then passed the ball to Matthews in a very promising position. However, Lupopo's defenders reacted quickly to close in on the Sundowns forward before he could pull the trigger in the 35th minute.
Lupopo employed the never-surrender spirit as they kept fighting despite being a goal down. Their effort was rewarded in the 44th minute when Wanet Kashala, with an assist from Twite, found the back of the net at close range.
Downs restore lead
As was the case in the first half, Masandawana scored again early in the second half. This time around, it was Marcelo Allende who scored; the Chilean received the ball from just outside the box and took a step or two before unleashing a low shot past a crowded area and into the bottom left corner.
In the 77th minute, Santos found the back of the net as he scored his second of the day. Arthur Sales was the assist provider for Santos' second goal as the new signing stole the show in Pretoria as Sundowns emerged as 3-1 winners, with the suspended Dieumerci Mukoko Amale watching from the stands.
After going down twice in the second half, the DR Congo side were unable to fight back as Sundowns held onto their win.
Meanwhile, Sundowns have gone to the top of their group as Al Hilal, who defeated Mokwena's MC Alger, drop to second place.
The MVP
Santos was the standout star as he rose to the occasion when Sundowns needed him to.
He scored two crucial goals for the Premier Soccer League giants and also registered his first-ever brace in the Champions League.
The big loser
Upon their return to South Africa, Lupopo have been defeated as their group stage campaign starts on a negative note.
The last time they were in the country, Lupopo broke the hearts of Pirates and their fans by eliminating the Soweto giants in the second preliminary round. They left with their heads high; today, they head home shaking their heads after the loss in Pretoria.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐