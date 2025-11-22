Revenge on behalf of Orlando Pirates! Nuno Santos-inspired Mamelodi Sundowns see off Saint-Eloi Lupopo in CAF Champions League Group C clash as Dieumerci Mukoko Amale watches from the stands

Downs started the match with a tangible determination to get an early goal, and that is what they got. In the fifth minute, Nuno Santos found the back of the net when he slotted past goalkeeper Simon Loti Omossola.

The goal came as a result of teamwork; Khuliso Mudau did well to deliver a cross from the right flank to Miguel Reisinho, who spotted an advancing Santos right inside Lupopo's box. The new signing just needed to connect with the ball and slot it past an exposed Omossola.

Rejuvenated after the opening goal, Sundowns pressed in search of a second goal that nearly came in the 12th minute. Iqraam Rayners beat his marker and laid the ball on the path of Tashreeq Matthews, who was unlucky as his shot flew over the bar.

Despite struggling to find a way past Sundowns' midfielders and defenders, the DR Congo outfit managed a rare chance in the 13th minute. Junior Mavungu delivered a corner, and Lumande Twite positioned himself well before he rose to connect to the ball; however, his header flew wide as Downs breathed a sigh of relief.

Mudau was again involved in a good buildup in the 26th minute; the Bafana defender brilliantly played the ball to Reisinho, who in return found Matthews, who was denied by the crossbar with the goalkeeper well beaten in the process.

Mudau, who commanded the right flank with authority, again played a role that almost led to another goal. The Mzansi star spotted Rayners and started a one-two passing with the forward, who then passed the ball to Matthews in a very promising position. However, Lupopo's defenders reacted quickly to close in on the Sundowns forward before he could pull the trigger in the 35th minute.

Lupopo employed the never-surrender spirit as they kept fighting despite being a goal down. Their effort was rewarded in the 44th minute when Wanet Kashala, with an assist from Twite, found the back of the net at close range.