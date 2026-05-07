VIDEO: Diego Simeone walks across Arsenal badge just days after Atletico Madrid manager's spat with Ben White for doing exact same thing

The fiery Atletico Madrid manager has found himself at the centre of a social media storm following his side’s Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Arsenal. After Bukayo Saka’s goal secured a 1-0 win on the night, and a 2-1 aggregate victory for the Gunners, a dejected Simeone was filmed heading for the tunnel at the Emirates Stadium. However, rather than avoiding the large Arsenal crest positioned between the pitch and the dressing rooms, the 56-year-old was seen looking down and walking directly over it.

The footage has sparked outrage among the Arsenal faithful, especially given the events of the first leg at the Metropolitano. While most of his players made a conscious effort to walk around the emblem, Simeone and defender Jose María Gimenez chose to stride across it, leading to a barrage of criticism from the home supporters watching from the stands above the tunnel area.