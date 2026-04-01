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Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning backheel in Al-Nassr training ahead of return to Saudi Pro League action

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a superb backheel goal in training for Al-Nassr ahead of his return to competitive action. The Portuguese superstar looks sharp and ready for the Saudi Pro League restart after a spell on the sidelines due to a muscular injury.

  • Back with a bang in Riyadh

    Ronaldo has returned to full Al-Nassr training after recovering from a thigh injury that sidelined him during the international break. The 41-year-old quelled fitness concerns by completing Tuesday’s session without limitations. To celebrate his comeback, the legendary forward went viral by scoring an audacious backheel goal during a practice.

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  • Al-Nassr's vital title charge

    The veteran striker's return to full fitness comes at a pivotal moment as Al-Nassr look to solidify their position at the summit of the Saudi Pro League during the final stretch of the campaign. A victory this Friday against Al-Najma would see the Riyadh giants maintain their significant grip on top spot, keeping them firmly ahead of a relentless chasing pack that includes title rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr.

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  • Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup trophy PortugalGetty/GOAL

    Eyes on the 2026 World Cup

    Beyond his immediate club ambitions, the legendary striker is meticulously managing his physical workload to ensure he arrives at the 2026 World Cup with Portugal in peak condition. This calculated approach to his recovery and training regime is designed to balance domestic dominance with the endurance required to lead Portugal in North America.