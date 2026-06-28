VIDEO: Cheeky free-kick sees Lionel Messi break another World Cup record as Argentine GOAT leaves Jordan goalkeeper rooted to the spot
Messi masterclass from the bench
Messi remains the most clinical dead-ball specialist in world football. Entering the fray as a second-half substitute during Argentina’s Group J clash against Jordan, the Inter Miami star needed very little time to make his mark on the game. Jordan’s goalkeeper, Yazeed Abulaila, spent nearly a minute meticulously lining up his wall and positioning himself to cover the far post, fully expecting the legendary left footer to go high over the defenders. Instead, Messi opted for a "cheeky" low drive to the keeper’s left. The ball wasn't hit with immense power, but the placement was perfect enough to leave Abulaila rooted to the spot. The Jordan shot-stopper didn't move an inch as he watched the ball roll into the net.
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Chasing history in 2026 edition
This latest goal marks only the second time Messi has scored a direct free-kick in a World Cup tournament. His previous success from a stationary position on the world's biggest stage came back in 2014, when he netted a similar beauty against Nigeria during the group stages in Brazil. The goal was his sixth of the ongoing 2026 tournament, showing no signs of slowing down despite his age, which makes him temporarily lead the list of top scorers.
The statistics surrounding Messi’s performance in Dallas are nothing short of staggering. By finding the net against Jordan, he has now reached 19 goals in World Cup finals, extending his own record as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the competition. More impressively, Messi has become the first player in history to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.
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Knockout stages beckon for the champions
With the group stage now concluded, the focus shifts to the business end of the tournament. Argentina will now move on to face tournament surprise package Cape Verde in the Round of 32. The clash is scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a city where Messi will feel right at home. Despite their status as defending champions, the squad remains wary of underestimating any opponent as they chase a third consecutive major international trophy.