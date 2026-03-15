VIDEO: ‘Don’t try this at home’ - Arda Guler scores stunning goal from inside his OWN HALF as Real Madrid thrash Elche

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could hardly contain his excitement when discussing the goal during his post-match media duties. The former Madrid defender, who has transitioned seamlessly into the dugout, suggested the strike was unique enough to be preserved forever. The goal capped off a night where Madrid moved within a single point of leaders Barcelona.

“You have to bring a frame and put it in a picture frame. It’s an unusual thing. Wonderful. I’ve seen everyone throw their hands up in amazement, me too. It’s worth having paid for a ticket, or two or three, to see what he’s done,” Arbeloa told reporters as he reflected on the 4-1 scoreline.

While Guler took the headlines, Federico Valverde continued his red-hot form following his midweek hat-trick against Manchester City. The Uruguayan midfielder doubled Madrid's lead shortly before the interval, finding the top corner with a clinical finish after Antonio Rudiger had earlier opened the scoring by rifling home a loose ball. The hosts remained in total control throughout, with Dean Huijsen adding a third via a towering header from a Daniel Yanez cross. Although a Manuel Angel own goal briefly gave Elche a glimmer of hope, the visitors never looked like mounting a genuine comeback.