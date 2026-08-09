VIDEO: Anthony Elanga stretchered off as HORROR tackle sparks Newcastle mass brawl

New Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle’s first game in the dugout was overshadowed by a moment of genuine concern for Elanga. The Sweden international was on the receiving end of a brutal challenge from Valencia defender Jose Gaya that left him writhing in agony.

The challenge was so severe that referee Jose Martinez took just three seconds to issue a straight red card to the Valencia captain. The decision did little to calm tempers, however, as a brawl involving both sets of players erupted near the touchline.



