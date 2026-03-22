VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann scores first Leicester goal against Aston Villa but defeat leaves Foxes in deep trouble

Despite the growing threat of the drop and managing a depleted squad, Passmoor is refusing to throw in the towel. He is adamant that the spirit within the camp remains high. "The will is there, the togetherness is there, the culture is there," he insisted. "We are not going away - we are not turning our back on this fight. Our destiny is still in our hands." Lehmann's recent arrival from Italy was meant to add crucial firepower to this survival bid, as she aimed to silence doubters. Now, the squad must urgently convert her promising moments into actual points.