Video: Al-Khaleej stun Al-Nassr on a night of historic achievement

Al-Khaleej came flying out of the blocks and stunned Al-Nassr before the break, Omar Mascarell nodding home the opener in the first minute of stoppage time.

Mascarell rose highest to head in, handing the hosts a precious lead at the interval. Al-Nassr now faced a real test after the restart if they wanted back into the contest.

Second-half pressure came thick and fast as Al-Nassr chased an equaliser. Al-Khaleej's defence and goalkeeper stood firm, though, snuffing out chance after chance inside the box.