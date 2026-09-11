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Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Al-Ahli soothes its wounds against Al-Hazm on Toney's historic night

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem
Al Ahli
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

The English star leads Al-Raqi towards victory

Al-Ahli are back to winning ways. Victory over Al-Hazm in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League let the side heal their wounds quickly and bank three precious points, on a night that also delivered a historic milestone for English striker Ivan Toney.

Al-Ahli stamped their attacking personality on the contest, taking the chances that fell their way in front of the Al-Hazm goal to settle the game in their favour and keep their push for the top of the table alive.

Defeat in the previous round had left them stung, Al-Qadsiah winning that one 3-2. This was the response.

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  • Trincão opens the scoring, and Tony makes the difference

    Al-Hazm struck first through Al-Nakhli, handing the hosts a difficult start.

    Al-Ahli needed little time to level. Portugal's Francisco Trincao put Al-Raqi ahead in the 21st minute, latching onto a pass from Ivan Toney and finishing to spark the match into life.

    The hosts pressed on after the equaliser, pouring bodies forward and dominating the final third. Al-Hazm tried to regroup and find a way back, but Al-Ahli remained the sharper, more dangerous side in front of goal.

    Toney was everywhere in attack. He drifted into the box, carved out chances for others, and then took his turn to score, steering Al-Ahli towards a comfortable win.

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  • Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Toni strikes with a brace and draws level with Al-Somah

    Ivan Toney won a penalty in the 32nd minute after a foul inside the box. He stepped up himself and buried it, doubling Al-Ahli's lead against Al-Hazm.

    The England striker didn't have to wait long for his second. Al-Ahli's third arrived in the final minute of the first half, when Al-Hazm's goalkeeper parried a Saleh Abu Al-Shamat shot straight into Toney's path. With the goal gaping, he slotted home with ease.

    That brace took Toney to 10 goals in his first seven rounds of the Saudi Roshn League. He now matches the record set by Syria's Omar Al-Somah with Al-Ahli in 2016/17, the highest goalscoring tally for a player after the opening seven rounds since 2009/10.

  • Al-Hazm attempt a comeback: Al-Ahli maintain the advantage

    Three goals down, Al-Hazm shifted their approach in search of a way back into the game. Al-Ahli handled every attempt with ease, protecting their lead while hunting for chances to extend it.

    Try as they might, Al-Hazm could not turn their pressure into the goals that would have revived their hopes. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, looked the calmer side, riding their comfortable cushion as they edged closer to all three points.

    The tempo dropped as the clock ran down. Al-Ahli were happy to guard what they had and deny Al-Hazm any route back, and the advantage stayed with them right through to the final whistle.

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  • Al-Ahly regain their balance: Toney makes history

    The win took Al-Ahli's tally to 12 points and lifted them to fifth in the Saudi Roshn League, an important boost to their campaign this season. Al-Hazm, meanwhile, stayed stuck on 8 points in tenth.

    Ivan Toney walked away as one of the round's standout stars. His brace took him to 10 goals for the season, six clear of his nearest pursuers at the top of the Roshn League scoring charts, and level with Omar Al-Somah's historic record.

    Al-Ahli's victory over Al-Hazm meant far more than three fresh points. It signalled a return to winning ways, and Toney kept writing a new chapter in the club's history. He now sits one goal away from sole ownership of a record tied for years to the name of one of Al-Ahli's greatest goalscorers.

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