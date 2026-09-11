Al-Ahli are back to winning ways. Victory over Al-Hazm in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League let the side heal their wounds quickly and bank three precious points, on a night that also delivered a historic milestone for English striker Ivan Toney.

Al-Ahli stamped their attacking personality on the contest, taking the chances that fell their way in front of the Al-Hazm goal to settle the game in their favour and keep their push for the top of the table alive.

Defeat in the previous round had left them stung, Al-Qadsiah winning that one 3-2. This was the response.