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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

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Video: A precious gift for Al-Nassr: Neom stun Al-Hilal with a historic defeat

Al Hilal vs Neom SC
Al Hilal
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Arabia

An unexpected defeat

Neom dealt Al-Hilal a heavy blow on Monday evening, inflicting the leaders' first Roshn League defeat of the season with a 2-0 win in the sixth round of the competition.

A historic victory for Neom. They toppled the Roshn League leaders, ended their perfect start and handed rivals, Al-Nassr chief among them, a valuable chance to close the gap in the race for top spot.

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  • Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Koulibaly throws Al-Hilal into confusion

    Al-Hilal arrived on the back of five straight wins and in buoyant mood, but a blow landed before kick-off. Yassine Bounou pulled up injured in the warm-up, forcing Mohammed Al-Owais into the goal in his place.

    Off the pace from the start, Al-Hilal ran into a tight and well-drilled NEOM defence. The hosts choked the space in front of the Blues' stars and snuffed out their usual threat.

    Read also: After the Bounou shock: Koulibaly and Al-Owais land Al-Hilal in trouble against NEOM

    The first blow came in the 15th minute. Kalidou Koulibaly turned the ball into his own net, handing NEOM an early lead and throwing Al-Hilal's plans into disarray.

    The Leader looked to hit straight back but kept crashing into that organised block. Most of their efforts came from outside the box and rarely troubled the NEOM goal, with Sultan Al-Ghannam and Krisencio Summerville both drawing a blank.

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  • Coné doubles the shock

    Before the interval, Al-Hilal suffered another blow. Mohammed Al-Owais came off his line badly, the ball dropped into the penalty area, and Neom pounced on the defensive chaos. Amadou Kone made it 2-0 in the 44th minute.

    That's how the first half ended, Neom two goals to the good and Al-Hilal staring at a mountain to climb after the break.

  • Al-Hilal attempts prove ineffective

    Simone Inzaghi shuffled his pack in the second half, throwing on Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sultan Mandash and Mohamed Kader Mete to sharpen the attack and drag Al-Hilal back into the tie.

    Gabriel Martinelli should have pulled one back in the 50th minute. Clean through on the Neom goal, he fluffed his one-on-one. Three minutes later, Ruben Neves curled an effort just wide of the left post.

    Then came Marcin Bulka. On 65 minutes, the goalkeeper produced a superb stop to deny a dangerous Ollie Watkins header inside the box, snuffing out Al-Hilal's hopes of a way back. It was not his first of the half either, the Neom keeper turning away other Al-Hilal efforts to underline his brilliance.

    Beyond those chances, Neom tightened their grip and saw the game out, running down the clock to seal a precious two-nil win.

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  • Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Painful blow for Al-Hilal, a gift for Al-Nassr

    Al-Hilal stayed on 15 points after suffering their first Roshn League defeat of the season, ending a run of five straight wins, while Neom moved up to 12 with their fourth victory in the competition.

    For Al-Hilal, the loss carries real weight. It was the team's first domestic defeat since Simone Inzaghi took charge of the leaders at the start of last season, and it brought their perfect start crashing to a halt.

    The result landed as a precious gift for Al-Nassr. Sitting on 12 points going into the round, they now have the chance to cut the gap to the leaders to just one point if they beat Abha in the same round on Wednesday.