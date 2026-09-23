Vicario’s role now carries even more weight, and he remains the only Juventus player in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad, which also boosts his standing within Luciano Spalletti’s group. The Friuli-born 1996 player will play more matches than he would have done with Grabara available. Up to today, Vicario has played 5 matches, all in the league, conceding 4 goals, while Grabara featured on his Europa League debut against NEC Nijmegen, a match Juventus won 5-0, with an assist from the Polish goalkeeper for Nico Gonzalez.





After a strong start to life at Juventus, especially with two decisive saves in the win against Parma, Vicario it will be crucial to be at 100% fitness. On that front, the former Tottenham player appears to be in good shape after a 2025-26 season affected by an inguinal hernia problem, followed by surgery, which hit the second half of last season and kept him out from March to June.



