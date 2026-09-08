'Makes me very, very sad' - Alexis Mac Allister drops massive Liverpool contract BOMBSHELL and admits he could have left Anfield in the summer

The midfielder confirmed that there have been no direct talks between himself and the Liverpool board, with all communication being handled through his representatives. This distance appears to have fueled his sense of melancholy regarding his status in the squad.

Asked for whether he was given a reason for no new contract, he said: "Not really. There wasn't any direct conversation with me - it was with my agent. I don't want to say things they never said, but what I got from my agent was that they were not in a position to renew me.

"It's really sad because we won a Premier League together, we've been through difficult times together and I always give my best. We will see what happens but of course it makes me a little bit sad."

Regarding future talks, he concluded: "Maybe. I don't know. It's going to depend on how I perform during this year. They are right to make the decision as well, but hopefully they change their minds."