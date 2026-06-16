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'An involuntary, subconscious twitch' - VAR official denies knowingly making hand gesture during World Cup broadcast that sparked social media frenzy
FIFA investigation finds no disciplinary breach
According to BBC, FIFA has cleared VAR official Evans after reviewing footage from the referees' centre in Dallas following controversy surrounding a hand gesture made during the broadcast before Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao at the World Cup.
The Australian referee was seen forming an upside-down "OK" sign with his right hand while appearing on the global feed before the game. The gesture drew attention online because it can be interpreted both as a harmless prank and as a symbol linked to white supremacist groups. Following its review, FIFA confirmed it found no evidence that Evans had breached the FIFA Disciplinary Code, allowing him to remain part of the tournament's officiating group.
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Evans rejects allegations of deliberate intent
Evans later vehemently denied having made the gesture intentionally or trying to convey any message through it. The 38-year-old explained that the movement was an unconscious physical habit rather than a deliberate act.
"The coverage following this incident simply does not reflect who I am," Evans said in a statement. "Of course, I understand how the gesture has been interpreted and I regret this, however I want to be very clear and categorically say that I did not knowingly or deliberately make the hand symbol suggested.
"Images taken later during the match showed that I repeated this movement many times while holding a pen between my fingers. Officiating at the World Cup is the biggest honour of my career and I look forward to supporting my colleagues for the rest of the tournament."
Anti-discrimination groups called for scrutiny
The incident prompted concern from anti-discrimination organisations, including Fare, which works alongside FIFA and UEFA on issues relating to discrimination in football.
Before FIFA announced its findings, Fare stated: "Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down 'OK' hand symbol used as a 'white power' symbol in global far-right circles."
The controversy also drew attention because the Anti-Defamation League added the symbol to its database of hate symbols in 2019 after it had been used as a trolling tactic by extremist groups.
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Focus shifts back to officiating duties
With FIFA's investigation concluded and no disciplinary action taken, Evans will continue his role within the tournament's officiating team. However, recent broadcasts have shown VAR officials already focused on their monitors rather than posing for the camera, reducing the likelihood of similar controversies arising during the remainder of the World Cup.