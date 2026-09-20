'VAR controversy!' Jan Oblak speaks out after Atletico beat Real Madrid as red-card decisions spark debate

The Madrid derby rarely passes without a flashpoint, and the latest installment at the Metropolitano provided plenty of ammunition for post-match debate. Oblak did not hold back when asked about the refereeing decisions that shaped the game, particularly regarding the disciplinary actions taken by official Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.

Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, Oblak offered a pragmatic yet pointed take on the VAR interventions. When questioned about the red card shown to Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, he referenced a past dismissal against Villarreal to highlight his confusion. "I don’t know, the referee has gone to review both and has decided. The expulsion, if they sent us off against Villarreal, then this one too. If against Villarreal no, then this one shouldn’t have been like that either," the goalkeeper remarked, emphasizing the need for a uniform standard in La Liga.