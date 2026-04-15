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Celia Balf

USWNT player ratings vs Japan: Ten-game win streak ends as Emma Hayes’ rotated XI falls short against motivated Nadeshiko in rainy Seattle

Player ratings
FEATURES
USA
C. Hutton
J. Shaw
E. Sonnett
E. Sams
E. Sears
P. Tullis-Joyce

The USWNT fell 1-0 to Japan on Tuesday at Lumen Field in Seattle, snapping a 10-game winning streak in their second match of the international window. USWNT head coach Emma Hayes’ rotated XI, captained by Claire Hutton, struggled for rhythm throughout, while goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce conceded early. The Americans return to action on April 17.

Hayes swapped out her entire starting XI, rolling out a completely new lineup from the side that faced Japan just three days earlier. Tuesday’s group was far less experienced, averaging 23.9 caps entering the match - a sharp contrast to the weekend’s XI, which averaged 56.3.

"In terms of measuring progress, I go back to playing Japan last year with a largely inexperienced group. I think we dominated a lot of really good things without having the secret sauce. I think when you win the first one, inevitably, you know the second one becomes that challenge," she said following the match. "They are a top side, so we have to give them a lot of credit."

As rain poured down at Lumen Field, the USWNT overcomplicated things in possession from the outset, and Japan capitalized on those mistakes almost immediately. Despite controlling much of the first half and holding a 66 percent share of possession, it was Japan that struck first. Maika Hamano beat Lilly Reale before finishing at the near post past goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce. 

For the first time in 25 matches, the USWNT trailed at halftime. Hayes stressed that the challenging conditions in Seattle were important for the U.S. to experience. 

"I think being able to handle different, you know, different environments, different weather patterns out we're going to altitude now, is preparation for major tournaments. So I think they're important," she said. 

The second half followed a similar pattern until Hayes turned to her bench with 30 minutes remaining, introducing Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, Gisele Thompson, and Tierna Davidson. Lindsey Heaps soon followed, replacing Lily Yohannes.

Davidson, back for the first time in over 13 months after ACL surgery, made an immediate impact, threading a perfectly weighted ball behind Japan’s high line. 

“It’s so fun to be back on the field with that group of players,” Davidson said on Turner's postgame broadcast. “Even if I’m not perfect in any way, I have great people picking up in every corner.”

The USWNT will face Japan once more on Friday to close out the three-game series, looking to respond after a markedly different performance from the weekend. Hayes said she is less concerned with the result in the second friendly and more focused on improvement.

I think it was comfortable for us in possession. We broke pressure. We were able to get into good spots, but we lacked the details...So, stacking up, if we're solely looking at the result, Japan won, we lost, but you can't look at it like that," she said. 

GOAL rates the USWNT’s players from Lumen Field...

  • Emily SamsGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (3/10):

    It wasn't just a tough day for Tullis-Joyce because she let in a goal, but more so, she wasn't sharp with her feet, which is an area Hayes has been adamant about her improving on.

    Emily Sams (5/10):

    Worked her way into the game, but struggled in the first half overcomplicating things by taking far too many touches on the ball. 

    Emily Sonnett (6/10):

    Struggled to keep the defensive unit on the same page; however, she possessed the ball better than others despite the high pressure from Japan's front line.

    Avery Patterson (6/10):

    Biggest offensive threat on the wing for the USWNT in the first half, and had some strong service. Unfortunately, the USWNT couldn't get on the end of any of her whipped balls.

    Lilly Reale (4/10):

    Massive dive in costed the USWNT an early goal conceded. Reale also took too many touches and struggled with simple distribution out of the back. 

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  • Lily YohannesGetty Images

    Midfield

    Claire Hutton (7/10):

    The 20-year-old captain did a lot of good in the midfield, but couldn't quite keep the lines connected. Saw success on the ball when she kept it moving and played one-two touch with Olivia Moultrie and Lily Yohannes.

    Lily Yohannes (5/10):

    Didn't see nearly enough of the ball in the first half, and still didn't see much of it in the second. Yohannes almost seems lost without OL Lyonnes teammate Lindsey Heaps in the middle.

    Olivia Moultrie (6/10):

    Moultrie interchanging out wide and high with the front line was effective for the USWNT. She created a lot of chances in the final third, and her magic is in her footwork and possession of the ball. She worked her way into the game in the second half. 

  • Emma SearsGetty Images

    Attack

    Jaedyn Shaw (7/10):

    While Jaedyn Shaw didn't score, she was incredibly cheeky with Ally Sentnor in her ability to interchange, press high, and then drop low into a No. 10 role. Shaw's hold-up ability will be essential for the USWNT, as few players can do it as well as she can.

    Ally Sentnor (7/10):

    Ally Sentnor's work rate defensively is enough to get her a World Cup spot. Sentnor was close to scoring and created chances, but ultimately couldn't break down a compact Japan backline.

    Emma Sears (5/10):

    Emma Sears' speed and attacking grit should have been utilized more than it was on Tuesday night. Despite a few sharp runs, Sears didn't see a lot of the ball and struggled to stay connected with Sentnor and the midfield. 

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  • Sophia WilsonGetty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Emma Hayes (5/10):

    Tough loss, but also an O.K. night to lose, all things considered. Hayes experimented and tested a whole new squad, which, may have answered some of her questions. Conceding and dropping a game after winning 10-straight is a tough pill to swallow.

    Trinity Rodman (6/10):

    Each game Trinity Rodman gets minutes in, she's one step closer to activating her role as live-in mother-in-law. 

    Sophia Wilson (6/10):

    She's still working her way to top form, but managed to get some strong runs in behind. Off the bench, she didn't change much up top, but every minute is important during this building phase.

    Gisele Thompson (6/10):

    Gisele Thompson managed a very creative and fast winger and wing-back for Japan. She kept the players in front and focused on her recovery runs and staying connected on the press.

    Tierna Davidson (6/10):

    Hard to imagine she's been out for so long, because her calmness and manner in the back looked like she hadn't missed a step.

    Lindsey Heaps (7/10):

    Her leadership, quick passing, and voice in the middle were missed in the first half. She turned things up a notch massively, entering the game in the second half.

    Jameese Joseph (5/10)

    Entered the game pretty late, and was hoping for a spark in the offense, but didn't see much of the ball. 

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