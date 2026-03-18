USMNT injury report: Why Tyler Adams, Haji Wright and Diego Luna were left off March squad and what their absences mean ahead of World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino reiterated a key point on Tuesday: the U.S. men's national team's March roster is not the World Cup roster. It may be close, to be fair. It's a strong squad featuring most of the team's top stars and many of those on the fringes fighting for their own World Cup chance. When the Argentine manager does select his team in May, it'll probably look something like this.

This March camp, though, does have some notable absences. Injuries are unavoidable, even in World Cup years. One wrong move could alter a team's entire chemistry and change a World Cup, which is why, at this point in the cycle, caution is advised.

Thus far, none of the USMNT's top stars have been ruled out for the World Cup, and Pochettino will be holding his breath hoping it stays that way. There were, though, some key exclusions for these March games against Belgium and Portugal due to injury issues, both serious and otherwise.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at who is missing camp and what their absence means to the bigger picture...