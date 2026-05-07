USMNT in MLS: Matt Turner, Matt Freese battle for goalkeeper spot as Diego Luna, Max Arfsten stay hot

Some portion of the U.S. Men's National team's World Cup roster will come from Major League Soccer. We do not yet know how much, but there certainly will be a few key players in the squad who ply their trade stateside. Now, a few months into the MLS season, it's a bit easier to take stock of where players stand and where they may stand in a few weeks when the World Cup roster is unveiled.

While a whole lot of eyes are on the final weeks of the European season, the MLS campaign is in full swing, at least until the World Cup break. Heading into March camp, it felt too soon to make real assessments of MLS players in early-season form but, now in early May, we're nearly a third of the way through the MLS season. More crucially, we're less than three weeks away from a roster unveiling. The pressure is on for everyone, including USMNT players who play their club soccer at home.

So where does everyone stand? Which MLS players are in good form and which have some work to do? GOAL takes a look...