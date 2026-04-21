USMNT Bubble Watch: Which players are fighting for World Cup spots?

No matter which way you slice it, someone is getting their heart broken here. So many midfielders have been involved, and they simply cannot all make it onto the final 26-man roster.

Tanner Tessmann seemed to have the inside track toward a starting gig, but his playing time has been sporadic over the last month or so. That has not been the case for Aidan Morris, who has been thriving for Middlesbrough and has seemingly taken a step forward with his USMNT playing time over the last two camps. Johnny Cardoso, meanwhile, is still the unknown in this mix, although his 45-minute run against Belgium should ease some nerves about his inclusion this summer.

As for MLS options, Cristian Roldan is off to an incredible start to the season with the Seattle Sounders, assisting twice in a massive win over Tigres before scoring two more three days later against St. Louis City. Sebastian Berhalter is following up on last year's breakout, too, with three goals and three assists across his first 587 minutes.

That leaves someone like Jack McGlynn with some ground to make up, but a knee injury has limited him over the last month or so after he assisted on two of his first three games. As for late risers, there is Yunus Musah, who has been left out for more than a year despite his incredible talent. He, too, remains on the bubble, even if it seems his is closer to popping than some of the others mentioned, given his lack of involvement.

One other to keep an eye on is Gianluca Busio. He has not been with the USMNT since 2024 but has been a standout in Serie B with Venezia, which is all he can really do at this point.