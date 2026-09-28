Unstoppable Ethniki! Tzolis hails mental steel as Greece sink Germany after Wembley masterclass

Greece winger Christos Tzolis produced a decisive moment of quality, setting up Dimitris Kourbelis' 74th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory over Germany in Augsburg. The 24-year-old attacker turned smartly on the left flank before laying the ball off for Kourbelis to strike past Alexander Nubel.

The victory follows Greece's recent win over England at Wembley, cementing Ethniki's position at the top of Group A.

Tzolis expressed delight at completing consecutive away triumphs against top-tier international opponents.