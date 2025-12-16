‘Unemployed world-class coach Pitso Mosimane will drain Kaizer Chiefs financially! There will be no results even if they hire Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp; Interns Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef aren’t helping the team, we should approach Rhulani Mokwena’ - Fans

Amakhosi are under a co-coaching arrangement between Cedric Kaze and Khalil ben Youssef following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi earlier this season. But with the Soweto giants struggling to challenge for trophies, some fans want the club to consider the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach for the top job at Naturena.