Pitso Mosimane gfxGOAL
Khothatso Leballo

‘Unemployed world-class coach Pitso Mosimane will drain Kaizer Chiefs financially! There will be no results even if they hire Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp; Interns Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef aren’t helping the team, we should approach Rhulani Mokwena’ - Fans

Amakhosi are under a co-coaching arrangement between Cedric Kaze and Khalil ben Youssef following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi earlier this season. But with the Soweto giants struggling to challenge for trophies, some fans want the club to consider the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach for the top job at Naturena.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to former Kaizer Chiefs forward Matthew Rusike saying Amakhosi should continue with the coaching set up they currently have in place.  

  • Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Fans recommended Nani


    Even Nabi came highly recommended by the fans 😹 - Vincent Tsakane Mdaka
  • Pitso MosimaneBackpage

    Pitso is a Chiefs fan

    Pitso is the last number, look at how he transformed Sundowns. And he did say he grew supporting Kaizer Chiefs...He really loves Chiefs. At Sundowns, he was doing his job to get where he is today - Tumelo Faith Sewape
  • Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2025Getty Images

    Even Pep won't save Chiefs

    At the end of the day there will be no result without quality players even if they can hire Pep - Siyanda Khuzwayo

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Kaze and Ben Youssef are in the right direction

    Our coaches are still on the right direction, if it wasn't for the poor refereeing in our last match we wouldn't have been saying all these demoralising comments to our coaching staff 🥴  DeParty Cul Lekata
  • Pitso Mosimane, August 2025Pitso Mosimane, August 2025

    Let's give Pitso a chance

    Please guys let's give Pitso a chance I want to see something but let's support the current coaches when they leave we take Pitso - Zongezile Enock Dlomo
  • FBL-RSA-BFA-FRIENDLYAFP

    Why Pitso is good for Chiefs

    We need Pitso now because the league is still open. These interns don't help the team, their knowledge of football is slim for the brand of Chiefs calibre. Playing good football doesn't help we need results how many games we played no win - Thanduxolo Thuthiwe

  • Pitso Mosimane, EsteghlalEsteghlal

    Pitso can coach in big leagues

    Not any team in the world he (Pitso) wants to coach in top leagues but they don't want him - Jan Kganyago

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger on Instagram

    Chiefs to approach Rhulani

    Let's wait till the season finish then we approach Rhulani - Ntembeko Mguli

  • Pitso Mosimane, Esteghlal FC, December 2024Esteghlal

    Unemployed world-class coach Pitso

    Unemployed "world-class coach"...🤣🤣 - Daliwonga Makalima

  • Pitso Mosimane,esteghlal fcEsteghlal fc Instagram

    Mosimane will make Chiefs broke

    Agree Pitso will drain Chiefs financially and live - Bongani Mtshamba

