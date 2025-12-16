GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to former Kaizer Chiefs forward Matthew Rusike saying Amakhosi should continue with the coaching set up they currently have in place.
‘Unemployed world-class coach Pitso Mosimane will drain Kaizer Chiefs financially! There will be no results even if they hire Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp; Interns Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef aren’t helping the team, we should approach Rhulani Mokwena’ - Fans
Fans recommended Nani
Even Nabi came highly recommended by the fans 😹 - Vincent Tsakane Mdaka
Pitso is a Chiefs fanPitso is the last number, look at how he transformed Sundowns. And he did say he grew supporting Kaizer Chiefs...He really loves Chiefs. At Sundowns, he was doing his job to get where he is today - Tumelo Faith Sewape
Even Pep won't save ChiefsAt the end of the day there will be no result without quality players even if they can hire Pep - Siyanda Khuzwayo
Kaze and Ben Youssef are in the right directionOur coaches are still on the right direction, if it wasn't for the poor refereeing in our last match we wouldn't have been saying all these demoralising comments to our coaching staff 🥴 DeParty Cul Lekata
Let's give Pitso a chancePlease guys let's give Pitso a chance I want to see something but let's support the current coaches when they leave we take Pitso - Zongezile Enock Dlomo
Why Pitso is good for Chiefs
We need Pitso now because the league is still open. These interns don't help the team, their knowledge of football is slim for the brand of Chiefs calibre. Playing good football doesn't help we need results how many games we played no win - Thanduxolo Thuthiwe
Pitso can coach in big leagues
Not any team in the world he (Pitso) wants to coach in top leagues but they don't want him - Jan Kganyago
Chiefs to approach Rhulani
Let's wait till the season finish then we approach Rhulani - Ntembeko Mguli
Unemployed world-class coach Pitso
Unemployed "world-class coach"...🤣🤣 - Daliwonga Makalima
Mosimane will make Chiefs broke
Agree Pitso will drain Chiefs financially and live - Bongani Mtshamba
