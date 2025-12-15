Not now! Kaizer Chiefs discouraged from approaching Pitso Mosimane and told to stick with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef but 'if they don't deliver results, they will go'

Rusike's comments come days after another Chiefs star, Isaac Mabotsa, argued that the club's hierarchy should be scouring the market for the next coach.

Mabotsa believes that Kaze and Ben Youssef have been given time, but the results are not good.

He pointed out that Pitso Mosimane, a five-time Premier Soccer League winner, is the right candidate to lead Chiefs and deliver success.

"Honestly, it's difficult. Based on the last four games, things aren't looking good for the co-coaches," Mabotsa said.

"As coaches, it's good they received a chance. It shows the club saw potential. They started well, but now they're struggling. That's just my opinion.

"If you recall, they both joined Chiefs as Nabi's assistants. They were promoted to head coaches because management couldn't find a new head coach at the time," he added.

"I hope the Kaizer Chiefs management is currently searching for a new head coach. For example, they need a big coach like Pitso Mosimane... I'm just giving an example.

"We need someone who can elevate these players to a higher level because, right now, it's not working. We need a high-profile coach," Mabotsa explained.