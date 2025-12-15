Not now! Kaizer Chiefs discouraged from approaching Pitso Mosimane and told to stick with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef but 'if they don't deliver results, they will go'
Give them time
Although results have not been convincing, Kaizer Chiefs have been asked to be patient with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
A former Amakhosi striker, Matthew Rusike, has said the two co-coaches deserve more time to prove themselves, and if they do not deliver after being given enough time, then they should be sacked.
Rusike also called out Chiefs fans, saying they are impatient, but stated the club's Sport Director, Kaizer Jr, has done a good job.
'Let Kaizer Jr handle the situation'
"I think as Kaizer Chiefs fans we are not patient. I think Kaizer Jnr is doing a great job as sporting director, especially in terms of recruitment and other matters. We just have to be patient," Rusike told KickOff.
"The team is playing well now, but in football all over the world, if coaches don’t bring results, they get fired; that's how things work. If the two coaches fail to win, they will be replaced. It’s simple.
"As for those calling for coach Pitso, make no mistake, he is a world-class coach. Any team in the world would not mind hiring him because we all know his capabilities," he added.
"But for now, I think we should let Kaizer Jr handle the situation. If the two coaches do well, they will continue. If they don't deliver results, they will go. That's how football works."
'Chiefs should be looking for new coach'
Rusike's comments come days after another Chiefs star, Isaac Mabotsa, argued that the club's hierarchy should be scouring the market for the next coach.
Mabotsa believes that Kaze and Ben Youssef have been given time, but the results are not good.
He pointed out that Pitso Mosimane, a five-time Premier Soccer League winner, is the right candidate to lead Chiefs and deliver success.
"Honestly, it's difficult. Based on the last four games, things aren't looking good for the co-coaches," Mabotsa said.
"As coaches, it's good they received a chance. It shows the club saw potential. They started well, but now they're struggling. That's just my opinion.
"If you recall, they both joined Chiefs as Nabi's assistants. They were promoted to head coaches because management couldn't find a new head coach at the time," he added.
"I hope the Kaizer Chiefs management is currently searching for a new head coach. For example, they need a big coach like Pitso Mosimane... I'm just giving an example.
"We need someone who can elevate these players to a higher level because, right now, it's not working. We need a high-profile coach," Mabotsa explained.
Is Mosimane willing to accept move to Naturena?
Recently, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly head coach opened up on the prospect of coaching the Nedbank Cup champions.
“I have answered this question so many times, but I understand it will always come back,” the CAF Champions League winner said.
“I’ve said that I will never say never, and I’m a football coach, a professional coach. Why should I not coach Kaizer Chiefs? Why should I not coach Orlando Pirates? Why should I not coach Mamelodi Sundowns?
"You can only put it on me once it’s on the table and you ask me, 'Are you accepting it?' or 'You didn’t accept it?' I don't want to talk about something that does not exist," added the former Bafana Bafana coach.
“Every 10 days, I would say on average, there is somebody who says, ‘Do you want to come over here and coach? I can show you my phone. But also, is it the right timing with other people? Is it right to go there? Also, Champions League means a lot to me.”
Had Amakhosi beaten Chippa United and TS Galaxy, they would have taken their points tally to 28, the same as Pirates. However, they were frustrated and only managed two points from these games after draws.
The Glamour Boys are without a win in the last four games across all competitions.