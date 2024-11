The Soweto giants rode over their numerical disadvantage to record victory against the Natal Rich Boyz in Limpopo.

Kaizer Chiefs edged Richards Bay 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

It was a result that saw Amakhosi end a three-match winless streak in the league and they rose up the table to number six.

The Soweto giants ended the match with 10 men following a red card to Reeve Frosler and everything that took place attracted reactions from fans. GOAL looks at some of the comments.