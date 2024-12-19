Under the radar: Is Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi the right person to lead Amakhosi as they look to level up to Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns

With every passing game, the pressure weighs more heavily on Chiefs' Tunisian coach. GOAL dives deeper into his tough challenge at Naturena.

In short, Kaizer Chiefs’ season under head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been nothing short of underwhelming. Sitting ninth in the league, Amakhosi have failed to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents, with a series of lackluster performances leaving fans questioning the future.

Nabi was entrusted with the task of reviving the club’s former glory, but so far, that ambition seems to be slipping further away. The road ahead is filled with challenges, many of which seem to be mounting as the weeks go by, and having blood-hungry, hard to please Amakhosi fans on his back does not aid the situation. One of the most pressing issues is the team's discipline - or, more accurately, the lack of it.

GOAL takes a closer look at the hurdles Nabi must overcome, the tough decisions he will need to make, and the checks and balances required to steer the team back to prominence in the battle for supremacy with rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.