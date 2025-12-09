Unbeaten Rhulani Mokwena gets one over old foe Sead Ramovic as courageous MC Alger overcome Kaizer Chiefs star's CR Belouizdad to widen gap atop Algerian Ligue 1 standings

In the CAF Champions League, MC Alger were placed in the same group with Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Hilal and Saint Etiene Lupopo.

They started with a narrow 2-1 loss away against Al Hilal before drawing 0-0 with Masandawana at home, a match Mokwena felt MC Alger should have won.

“I want to thank the players for an incredible effort because even in the second half, the intensity was very, very good. I don't want to talk too much about the tactics because this is the Champions League, and we still have to go to Pretoria and try to win," he told the media.

"So, with a lot of humility, we accept the point even though there is a feeling inside of us that we could have won the game.

"It's not necessarily this result; I think after the performance of today, inside we are happy with the performance, but we are a little bit disappointed with only getting one point.

The 38-year-old believes his team can still make the knockout phase despite collecting a point from the last two games in the pool.

"But when the draw was done, if you had asked me if we would take 0-0 in the second game against Sundowns in this moment that we are in without Ghezala, Bangoura [Mohammed], only two weeks of training, Khelif [Marwane] returning, one week of training with Zougrana [Mohammed], if you tell me this and you offer me this, I take it and I run home to South Africa, fast.

“This situation is a little bit complicated because of the result and the performance in the first half in Rwanda, and not necessarily this performance and this result. So, fortunately, now we take a bit of a break from the Champions League.

"We have to try and navigate our way, but if I do not believe that we can come out of this group, then I shouldn't be coaching a big team. As the head coach, I've got to give hope; I've got to believe that we can go as far as we can in the Champions League. This is your number one responsibility when you coach a big club like Mouloudia," Mokwena concluded.