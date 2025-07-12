'Sead Ramovic fainted after hearing the news! Rhulani Mokwena will sign Cassius Mailula, Thembinkosi Lorch and Peter Shalulile, but he is a plumber and a big scam! He has no excuse not to lift the league' – Fans

After being linked with Pirates and clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Algerian outfit has won the race to land the highly sought tactician.

Algerian champions MC Alger have confirmed the appointment of Rhulani Mokwena as their new head coach after numerous reports had linked him with the job.

Mokwena joins the club as a free agent and now takes over, succeeding Khaled Ben Yahia, who left the Algerian heavyweights at the end of last season.

Mokwena joins MC Alger, who are the reigning Ligue 1 champions and winners of the Super Cup last season. This means he arrives when the club is at the top of the success ladder domestically and must maintain the standards.

Article continues below

Having made his name with Mamelodi Sundowns, Mokwena hopes to register more success with the Algerian outfit, as he is also guaranteed CAF Champions League football next season.

In Algeria, he will brush shoulders with his touchline nemesis, Sead Ramovic, who is at CR Belouizdad.

After his appointment was confirmed, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.