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RodriGetty
Ahmed Abdelhamid

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Unanimously: Rodri picks Barcelona and snubs Real Madrid

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A heavy blow for the royal club

Rodri's future has taken a dramatic turn. According to a flurry of press reports, the Manchester City and Spain midfielder has given Barcelona the green light to open talks over a move, favouring the Catalan club's sporting project over a switch to Real Madrid. Both Catalan and Spanish outlets are in agreement.

Mundo Deportivo, Sport and Marca have all reported the news, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano adding his confirmation. The player is now closer than ever to a move to the Camp Nou.

  • Mundo Deportivo: Rodri convinced by Flick's project

    Mundo Deportivo report that Rodri has told Barcelona officials he is fully convinced by the sporting project under German coach Hansi Flick, giving the Catalan board the green light to open official talks with Manchester City.

    Nothing has been settled yet, either with the player or with the English club. But Barcelona feel the most important step is already behind them now that Rodri has made his position clear.

    Only a few days ago, club officials believed Rodri's priority for a return to Spain would be Real Madrid. The player's stance then flipped completely, and he opted for Barcelona instead.

    The deal, in Barcelona's eyes, is an exceptional opportunity in the transfer market. Strengthening the attack remains the top priority, yet the chance to sign one of the best midfielders in the world has the board ready to study the operation seriously.

    Real Madrid valued the deal at around 60 million euros. That figure poses an economic challenge for Barcelona, but the player's agreement hands the club a chance to hunt for financial solutions that make it feasible.

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  • Sport: Negotiations with Real Madrid have collapsed

    The newspaper Sport revealed that Rodri's entourage told Barcelona on Wednesday evening that his negotiations with Real Madrid had collapsed. The talks hit a dead end over financial terms.

    According to the paper, Barcelona had already contacted the player's representatives following the injury to Dutchman Frenkie de Jong. Yet the club refused to make any move before confirming Rodri's genuine desire to wear the Catalan shirt.

    That condition has now been met. The player has expressed his full readiness to negotiate with Barcelona.

    Sport put the value of Rodri's transfer at between 55 and 70 million euros. Manchester City are still holding out for the upper end of that range, with room to negotiate if the player pushes to leave.

    Rodri's salary will pose one of the biggest challenges facing Barcelona, especially after he won the Ballon d'Or. The player expects a contract that reflects his standing, forcing the club's management to look for solutions around the salary cap.

    Work with the player's representatives is already under way, and there is a mood of optimism inside the club, despite no official offer having been submitted so far to either the player or Manchester City.

  • Marca: Real Madrid's option is over

    For its part, Marca newspaper confirmed that Rodri has taken a decisive step towards Barcelona after telling the club's sporting management he has agreed to join Hansi Flick's project.

    That move all but kills off any prospect of a switch to Real Madrid. Rodri's focus is now entirely on Barcelona.

    Next comes the hard part. Marca say direct negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City will now begin as the clubs try to agree a fee.

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  • Fabrizio Romano: Rodri has opened the door to negotiations for the first time

    Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Rodri has opened the door to negotiations with Barcelona for the first time, telling the club he's willing to discuss personal terms.

    Barcelona are treading carefully, according to Romano. Real Madrid remain in the hunt, and the Catalans are holding back until Rodri delivers his final decision to the Manchester City board.

  • Why has Rodri's position changed?

    Spanish reports point to several factors that shifted the player's destination in recent days. The most notable are:

    Rodri's belief in the sporting project Hansi Flick is building.

    Real Madrid's talks with Manchester City have stalled over the steep financial cost.

    The player feels Barcelona's style of play suits him better.

    A host of his Spain team-mates already fill Barcelona's ranks, handing him a familiar environment to settle in quickly.

  • Exciting behind-the-scenes details

    Radio Marca journalist Sergio Valentín has lifted the lid on the deal, confirming Rodri came extremely close to joining Real Madrid. The agreement, he says, was not only in place with the player but virtually complete with Manchester City too.

    Writing on X, Valentín explained how Jony Calavat's intervention froze the talks. Calavat convinced Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to push for a lower fee, and once the player learned the club would try to drive the price down, negotiations stalled. Manchester City rejected the approach outright.

    Rodri wanted the move to Real Madrid at first. But the constant delays wore his patience thin, and Barcelona pounced in the final days. Sporting director Deco opened direct talks with the player, while coach Hansi Flick and several of his Spain team-mates reached out to sell him on the Catalan club's project.

    By dragging Barcelona into the race, Valentín says, Manchester City completely shifted the balance of the deal. Real Madrid had been chasing a discount. Now they may be forced to pay more to regain the initiative, with Barcelona breathing down their neck.

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