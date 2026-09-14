Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Piotrowski UdineseGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Udinese, successful operation for Piotrowski: the medical bulletin

Udinese
J. Piotrowski

Cardiac ablation for the Pole

Udinese Calcio announced on the Friulian club's official website: "Udinese Calcio announce that, today, Jakub Piotrowski underwent cardiac ablation surgery to treat atrial flutter. The procedure, carried out at the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in San Donato Milanese by Professors Fiorenzo Gaita and Carlo Pappone, was completely successful".

  • And finally: "After a brief period of rest and monitoring, the player will be able to gradually resume regular training. The timescale for a return to competitive action will be defined by the medical staff based on the clinical and functional evolution".

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI