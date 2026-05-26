Pressure on Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, goalkeeper battle still open - Five takeaways from Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT World Cup squad

The selection of a World Cup roster is a painstaking process and, when it's done, you can generally get a good look into what a coach's mindset was when selecting it. What decisions were made? What positions were in focus? What parts of this process did the coach keep close to the vest, and what parts did they hint at the whole time?
We can now answer those questions when it comes to Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. men's national team squad. It was officially unveiled on Tuesday, having been unofficially unveiled a few days prior. Pochettino has his 26 players for the World Cup and, after everything this team has gone through, those are now the 26 tasked with playing in the biggest tournament in American soccer's long history. There's still a brief opportunity to turn back if an injury should occur but, by and large, this is the team, the best one Pochettino believes he could assemble.
So, with that team now assembled, what have we learned? What decisions took centerstage for Pochettino and his staff? Which positions are going to be make-or-break this summer? GOAL takes a look at the big takeaways from the USMNT squad...