Tuttosport - Suzuki-Juventus: the yes has arrived, medical already scheduled

The Zion Suzuki-Juventus deal has now entered the final straight. The wait-and-see approach over the past few hours was mainly down to the Japanese goalkeeper's final green light and Paris Saint-Germain's caution, with the French side involved in the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa: a possible injury to one of their goalkeepers could have temporarily scuppered the loan move.





That concern has now passed and PSG are preparing to announce the signing of Suzuki from Parma for €36 million, including bonuses. The goalkeeper is expected in Paris today or tomorrow for his medical before completing the transfer.





Juventus, though, got the decisive green light from the player, after he understood the hierarchy in Paris: there, Suzuki would mainly have been Safonov's deputy, while in Turin he has been offered a leading role. The salary should be split equally between Juve and PSG, while Juventus are also set to receive compensation for the player's technical development.







