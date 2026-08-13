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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Tuttosport - Suzuki-Juventus: the yes has arrived, medical already scheduled

Juventus
Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain
Parma Calcio 1913
Z. Suzuki

For the Japanese goalkeeper, first the move from Parma to PSG, then a season-long loan to Juventus

The Zion Suzuki-Juventus deal has now entered the final straight. The wait-and-see approach over the past few hours was mainly down to the Japanese goalkeeper's final green light and Paris Saint-Germain's caution, with the French side involved in the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa: a possible injury to one of their goalkeepers could have temporarily scuppered the loan move.


That concern has now passed and PSG are preparing to announce the signing of Suzuki from Parma for €36 million, including bonuses. The goalkeeper is expected in Paris today or tomorrow for his medical before completing the transfer.


Juventus, though, got the decisive green light from the player, after he understood the hierarchy in Paris: there, Suzuki would mainly have been Safonov's deputy, while in Turin he has been offered a leading role. The salary should be split equally between Juve and PSG, while Juventus are also set to receive compensation for the player's technical development.



  • Medicals over the weekend and formula

    The deal with the French club has been completed, according to Tuttosport, Suzuki will fly to Turin this weekend for his medical at J-Medical and to sign a contract until next June. There is no option to buy, a choice Juventus share.


    Above all, the reason is strategic: with limited resources and several priorities still to address, a left-sided defender, a box-to-box midfielder, a physical striker and possibly a left-back, Juventus would rather put off a major investment in a goalkeeper. Alternatives such as Trubin and Atubolu are expensive, while Vicario does not fully convince.



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  • And next year?

    Suzuki therefore offers a solid, immediate solution, while Juventus wait for a more favourable future transfer market. With greater financial resources and a squad less in need of structural work, Juventus could then target top-level goalkeepers such as Alisson, Svilar, Carnesecchi and Maignan.


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