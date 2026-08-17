Decisive week for AC Milan in the transfer market. A fresh summit between owner Gerry Cardinale and manager Ruben Amorim is scheduled for the coming days to discuss the final deals that must be completed by 31 August. According to Tuttosport , during last week's meeting, as well as providing the list of players no longer in his plans, Tomori, Odogu, Fofana and Nkunku, Amorim also asked for five or six new signings. He is unlikely to get everything he wants, but some business will be done. AC Milan want to be among the main players in the closing stages of the transfer window and give the Portuguese coach what he wants.



