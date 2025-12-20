+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Matheusinho, Sport Recife, Brian Araújo, Farense & Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Tshegofatso Mabasa, Brian Araújo and the five players on Mamelodi Sundowns transfer wishlist

After making only four signings at the start of the 2025/26 season, Fawaaz Basadien, Tsiki Ntsabeleng on loan from FC Dallas, Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho, one feels Masandawana are still searching for the perfect balance to sustain their dominance. The Brazilians remain strong contenders, but the Premier Soccer League CAF Champions League demands more depth and fresh energy.

Mamelodi Sundowns are not looking their most dominant side this season, with Orlando Pirates leading the PSL standings at the halfway mark on 28 points from 12 games, while Sundowns sit close behind in second with 26 points from 13 matches.

Under Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, the Brazilians have shown flashes of brilliance but lack the suffocating control and inevitability that defined their eight-year reign. Pirates, meanwhile, look sharper and more dangerous, raising real questions about Sundowns’ ability to reclaim the league title.

Nevertheless, Masandawana remain alive in both domestic and continental competitions, and a few solid acquisitions in the upcoming January transfer window could make a massive difference. Some of the new arrivals are still bedding in, and adding more could be tricky, but the club’s hierarchy is determined to strengthen.  

There aren’t too many players available in January who can improve a team of Sundowns’ calibre, but that won’t stop them from looking. Here, GOAL identifies five players who could make Masandawana even stronger and improve their chances of reclaiming dominance. 

  • Khulumani Ndamane, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpagepix

    Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy)

    Ndamane has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier Soccer League. At just 21, he has already become a mainstay in TS Galaxy’s backline, where his composure, aerial strength and ability to read the game have drawn widespread praise.  

    His performances have not gone unnoticed at national level, with a Bafana Bafana debut earlier this year cementing his reputation as a rising star. For Sundowns, Ndamane would represent more than just defensive depth - he would be a long-term investment, a player capable of stepping into the shoes of veterans in the seasons to come. His youth, coupled with his growing international pedigree, makes him an ideal candidate for a side that prides itself on blending experience with emerging talent.

  • Matheusinho, Sport Recife, August 2025Sport Recife

    Matheusinho (Sport Recife)

    Matheusinho has been at the centre of Sundowns’ transfer ambitions for months, with the club reportedly tabling bids that Sport Recife rejected earlier in 2025. The Brazilian playmaker remains a key figure in Série A, where his flair, dribbling ability and eye for a pass have made him indispensable.  

    At 27, he is entering the prime of his career, and his numbers - goals, assists and chance creation - underline his value as a creative force. For Sundowns, Matheusinho would be the kind of signing that transforms their attacking play. He offers unpredictability in the final third, the ability to unlock stubborn defences and versatility to operate both centrally and out wide.  

  • Brian Araújo, FarenseBrian Araújo on Instagram

    Brian Araújo (Farense)

    Araújo has quietly built a reputation as one of Portugal’s most reliable goalkeepers, currently plying his trade at SC Farense in Liga 2. At 25, he has already shown maturity beyond his years, with sharp reflexes, a strong command of his area and a knack for saving penalties. His consistency has made him a standout performer in a competitive league, and his European experience would be invaluable to a club like Sundowns.  

    With Ronwen Williams continuing to hold the number one spot at Sundowns, Araújo could be the perfect addition to add in competition in the goalkeeping department. His height, presence and calmness under pressure make him a goalkeeper capable of thriving in both domestic and continental competitions.   

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)

    Mabasa’s situation at Orlando Pirates has become increasingly uncertain, despite his proven track record as a goalscorer in the PSL. Limited game time and contract complications have fueled speculation about his future, with several clubs monitoring his availability. At 29, Mabasa remains a lethal striker, combining physicality with a natural finishing instinct that has seen him win the Golden Boot in previous seasons. 

    For Sundowns, his signing would be a statement of intent. He could provide depth behind Peter Shalulile, who has carried much of the scoring burden, or even lead the line himself should Shalulile move on. Mabasa’s ability to score in big matches and his familiarity with the league make him a no-brainer for a side that cannot afford to lose ground to Pirates, especially when continental ambitions demand multiple reliable options up front.  

  • Devin Titus, Stellenbosch FC, December 2025Backpage

    Devin Titus (Stellenbosch)

    Titus has been one of Stellenbosch’s most prized assets in recent seasons and his performances have inevitably attracted attention from the country’s biggest clubs. While Kaizer Chiefs have often been mentioned in connection with the winger, Stellenbosch moved swiftly to reportedly secure his future by handing him a fresh contract. That decision would ensure that the Cape Winelands side will command a sizeable transfer fee should they eventually decide to cash in on their star man.   

    For Sundowns, who have the financial muscle to outbid most rivals, Titus represents a tempting option. His pace, direct running and ability to chip in with goals from wide areas would add another layer to Cardoso’s attacking arsenal, particularly in matches where Masandawana need width and penetration against compact defences. 

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

