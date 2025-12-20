Tshegofatso Mabasa, Brian Araújo and the five players on Mamelodi Sundowns transfer wishlist

Mamelodi Sundowns are not looking their most dominant side this season, with Orlando Pirates leading the PSL standings at the halfway mark on 28 points from 12 games, while Sundowns sit close behind in second with 26 points from 13 matches.

Under Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, the Brazilians have shown flashes of brilliance but lack the suffocating control and inevitability that defined their eight-year reign. Pirates, meanwhile, look sharper and more dangerous, raising real questions about Sundowns’ ability to reclaim the league title.

Nevertheless, Masandawana remain alive in both domestic and continental competitions, and a few solid acquisitions in the upcoming January transfer window could make a massive difference. Some of the new arrivals are still bedding in, and adding more could be tricky, but the club’s hierarchy is determined to strengthen.

There aren’t too many players available in January who can improve a team of Sundowns’ calibre, but that won’t stop them from looking. Here, GOAL identifies five players who could make Masandawana even stronger and improve their chances of reclaiming dominance.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱