TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic delivers verdict on Kaizer Chiefs reject's chances to play for Bafana Bafana
- Backpage
Dithejane improving in his game
Puso Dithejane has emerged as one of TS Galaxy’s most influential players over the past two seasons, as he continues to improve in his game.
Even though he did not feature against his former club Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday’s Premier Soccer League clash, his impact this season has been undeniable.
The winger has scored four goals and made six assists in 16 matches across all competitions, underlining his importance to the team.
His impressive numbers have also placed him firmly on the Bafana Bafana door as he knocks for international opportunities.
Coach Adnan Beganovic has praised the 21-year-old's development and believes Dithejane has the potential to succeed on the international stage.
- Backpage
Dithejane not ruling out return to Chiefs
After being released by Amakhosi after he "refused to be a ball boy," Dithejane has become one of the top-performing players at TS Galaxy and his name is growing in the PSL.
Despite his unceremonious departure from Naturena, he is nit shutting his door for a return to Chiefs in future.
“Ja, it’s all the truth; I left because I refused to be a ball boy. We had a meeting before leaving," said Dithejane.
"We didn’t have a disciplinary hearing. We just had a meeting. Then they told us we must leave. Then we left.
“I’m for me now. I can’t say that [I regret leaving], because I’m improved now and I’ve added something to my career. So I won’t say that.
"Um, I felt sad, obviously, and I was hoping I could play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Dithejane continued.
“Maybe, maybe not, maybe I’m going to play there [in the future], but then I’m here at TS Galaxy now, focusing here.
"But I was hoping to play there and I was working hard for that spot in the first team,"
Beganovic on Dithejane's Bafana chances
"I think Puso has improved a lot this season, and he's also close to catching that call to be in the squad, but sometimes we also need to understand that players who play and qualify for the World Cup and AFCON deserve more chance to be there," said Beganovic as per SABC Sport.
"Because they [were the ones who] fought for that and then they obviously need an opportunity to be there, but Puso is still young and I think in the next period he will be one of the real Bafana Bafana players.
"It's unbelievable because since I've come into the club three years ago, we tried to produce players to put them on the market, and also for Bafana Bafana [because] it's very important for the club.
"Still he is young and we have a young squad, and for me we can talk about everything, but other coaches say TS Galaxy belong with the three clubs based on their performance on the field, how we play tactically and look technically on the field," he added.
"I can be so proud, but that means we must push well and improve our players all the time, and then we will produce players for Bafana Bafana."
- Backpage
What comes next?
Dithejane could be pleased that he was part of the Bafana 2025 COSAFA Cup squad and even made the preliminary list for the 2025 AFCON tournament.
That involvement is a strong sign that national team coach Hugo Broos has taken notice of him.
Knowing that the Belgian mentor is monitoring his progress could inspire the former South Africa Under-20 star to raise his game even further.
It also puts him in a promising position to fight for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
With the period between now and May still ahead of him, Dithejane has ample time to impress Broos even more.