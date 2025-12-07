TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic delivers verdict on Kaizer Chiefs reject's chances to play for Bafana Bafana

Puso Dithejane has emerged as one of TS Galaxy’s most influential players over the past two seasons, as he continues to improve in his game.

Even though he did not feature against his former club Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday’s Premier Soccer League clash, his impact this season has been undeniable.

The winger has scored four goals and made six assists in 16 matches across all competitions, underlining his importance to the team.

His impressive numbers have also placed him firmly on the Bafana Bafana door as he knocks for international opportunities.

Coach Adnan Beganovic has praised the 21-year-old's development and believes Dithejane has the potential to succeed on the international stage.