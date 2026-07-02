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Premier League club forced to sell two players to avoid shock points deduction
Hull beat the PSR deadline with two key sales
Hull moved quickly to resolve a financial shortfall before the June 30 PSR deadline, avoiding the risk of beginning their Premier League return with a points deduction. The Tigers had secured promotion with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final but still needed to address an estimated £6m overspend from the 2025-26 accounting period, according to BBC.
Championship clubs are limited to losses of £39m across a three-year cycle under EFL PSR rules. Despite the financial rewards of promotion, Hull were forced to generate transfer income before the deadline, with a failure to comply potentially resulting in a deduction of up to six Premier League points.
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Two transfers delivered the financial solution
Hull's biggest departure saw goalkeeper Pandur complete a £6m move to Rangers. The 26-year-old played a central role in the club's promotion campaign, making 45 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets. Signed from Fortuna Sittard for £1.5m in January 2024, his transfer generated a significant profit for PSR purposes.
Hull then confirmed the sale of 19-year-old midfielder Shehu to Panathinaikos for a reported £2.5m. Having joined from Southend United for only a minimal compensation fee and without making a first-team appearance, his transfer counted as almost entirely pure profit. The move became crucial after a proposed £5m sale of Kyle Joseph to Middlesbrough fell through.
Hull can now focus on strengthening their squad
The two departures enabled Hull to clear the deficit before the accounting deadline, removing the financial restrictions that had prevented the club from making new signings this summer.
The club also benefits from the transition away from PSR towards the new squad cost ratio (SCR) system. Instead of measuring losses over three years, the SCR will assess clubs annually based on the proportion of revenue spent on the squad, allowing Hull's Premier League income to have a greater impact on future spending.
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Attention turns to Premier League recruitment
With the new accounting period now underway, Hull are expected to accelerate their recruitment plans as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. The immediate challenge is strengthening a squad capable of competing in the top flight, with the financial uncertainty that dominated the end of June now behind them.