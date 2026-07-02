Premier League club forced to sell two players to avoid shock points deduction

Hull moved quickly to resolve a financial shortfall before the June 30 PSR deadline, avoiding the risk of beginning their Premier League return with a points deduction. The Tigers had secured promotion with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final but still needed to address an estimated £6m overspend from the 2025-26 accounting period, according to BBC.

Championship clubs are limited to losses of £39m across a three-year cycle under EFL PSR rules. Despite the financial rewards of promotion, Hull were forced to generate transfer income before the deadline, with a failure to comply potentially resulting in a deduction of up to six Premier League points.



