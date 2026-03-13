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Time up at Tottenham for Igor Tudor?! Spurs already seeking replacement for beleaguered interim after dire start
Calamitous start under Tudor
The situation in north London has already reached a breaking point. Since replacing Thomas Frank last month on a short-term deal, the 47-year-old has struggled to steady the ship. According to The Athletic, Tudor's time could be up already.
The Croatian's tenure began with a miserable defeat to Arsenal in the derby, followed by a disappointing trip to Fulham. The downward spiral continued against Crystal Palace, where a red card for Micky van de Ven saw a promising lead evaporate in a 3-1 defeat. The scrutiny intensified after a calamitous opening 15 minutes against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, which ultimately saw the Spanish win the last-16 first leg 5-2, leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.
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Contingency planning ahead of Anfield
With a squad ravaged by injuries and suspensions, Tottenham face the daunting task of traveling to face reigning champions Liverpool this Sunday. The club is reportedly contingency planning for a potential exit for Tudor immediately after the Anfield trip. Internally, it is viewed as a "sensible course of action" given the club's precarious position. If Tudor is dismissed, the board must decide whether to appoint another interim until the summer or accelerate the hiring of a long-term permanent successor.
Real relegation battle
The stakes could not be higher for a club traditionally associated with the top end of the table. Spurs currently finds themselves in a tense battle to avoid the drop, with only nine games remaining to salvage their top-flight status. The lack of a "positive impact" from Tudor has left the team desperate for a formula that works. Following the Liverpool clash and the second leg against Atletico, Spurs face a crucial relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest on March 22. This fixture is now being circled as the most vital game of their 2026 campaign.
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Spurs running out of time
The window for any new head coach to make an impact is rapidly closing. The hierarchy knows they cannot afford another failed experiment. Whether they stick with Tudor for the Forest game or pull the trigger early, the decision will likely define the club's future for years to come. For now, the focus remains on surviving the trip to Anfield and finding a way to stop the bleeding before the visit of Forest.
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