Ferran Torres opted for a change of scenery this summer. After four and a half seasons with Barcelona, the forward left the Catalan club for a new adventure at Paris Saint-Germain, who paid around 50 million euros to land him.

According to Sport newspaper, Torres could hardly have asked for a better start in Paris. He scored twice on his debut for the French side against Rennes.

Does this season offer a chance to prove his level at the Parisian club? The former Barcelona man was having none of it. "It is not about proving anything, but simply about being happy, enjoying myself on the pitch, trying to give my very best, and helping the team continue winning titles."

The Spain international also lifted the lid on how PSG's interest in him took shape, revealing that the French club had made contact even before the World Cup got under way.

"In fact, even before the World Cup began, they had already contacted us," he said. "For us, it was very important that Paris Saint-Germain was interested in signing you. So yes, I wanted to come here, and in the end I am indeed here."