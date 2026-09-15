As stated on the club's official website, "Torino Football Club announce that the instrumental tests undergone by Che Adams have revealed a low-grade strain injury to the adductors of his left thigh".
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Translated by
Torino, Che Adams' condition: the medical bulletin
Torino's statement continued: "The prognosis will be defined according to the clinical evolution of the injury".
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