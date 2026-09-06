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Tony D’Amico insists Manu Kone will give his contribution to Roma after Chelsea transfer failed
Kone stays at the Olimpico despite Chelsea interest
D’Amico has expressed his immense satisfaction that Kone remains at the Stadio Olimpico following a dramatic conclusion to the summer transfer window. The French international was the subject of intense speculation and a substantial late approach from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, who were looking to bolster their midfield options with the talented former Borussia Monchengladbach man.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, D’Amico was transparent about the club's stance regarding their prized assets. "Before the Fiorentina match, I said it would be difficult for us to deprive ourselves of important players so near to the end of the transfer session, and that proved to be the case," D’Amico noted. "Kone is an important player, we’re happy that he remained with us, and are confident that he will give his contribution during the season."
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Gasperini influence and tactical evolution
While the board played their part in rebuffing Chelsea, the influence of head coach Gian Piero Gasperini was equally decisive. The veteran tactician has been a vocal supporter of the 25-year-old, viewing him as a cornerstone of his midfield setup. Reports suggest that Gasperini personally vetoed any potential sale, believing that losing such a profile without a ready-made replacement would have jeopardized Roma’s aspirations in both domestic competition and the upcoming Champions League campaign, which begins with a high-stakes fixture against Fenerbahce.
Tactical flexibility and the emergence of youth
Beyond the drama of the transfer window, Roma are looking to adapt their tactical setup as they prepare for a demanding schedule that includes the return of Champions League football. One of the key talking points has been the club's inability to secure a specialized wide attacking player, a profile specifically requested by Gasperini. D’Amico, however, pointed toward internal solutions and the development of recent arrival Rodrigo Mora, who joined the club from FC Porto.
"Rodrigo Mora can take that role with time, we are convinced with work that he can then be able to play wide,” D’Amico explained. This focus on internal growth is also evidenced by the continued selection of academy graduate Emanuele Lulli. The youngster has managed to keep new signing Nahuel Molina out of the starting XI, earning praise for his maturity and technical quality. D’Amico added: "We are very proud of Lulli, who is dealing with the situation with great calm, and that makes the difference to be able to do that in this atmosphere."
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Squad fitness and European ambitions
As the transfer talk subsides, the focus at Trigoria has returned to the pitch and the management of key personnel. There were significant concerns surrounding the fitness of Paulo Dybala and Evan Ndicka. Ndicka, in particular, had caused alarm after pulling out during the warm-up in the previous match against Lecce. However, both players managed to shake off their respective muscular issues to provide Gasperini with a major boost, underlining the depth and resilience of the squad as they prepare for a congested schedule.
As they transition from the transfer market to the Champions League stage, the club appears united in their vision, balancing the experience of established stars with the energy of academy graduates and the tactical ingenuity of their manager.
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