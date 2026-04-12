Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Toni Kroos 2025Getty Images
Donny Afroni

Toni Kroos returns! Real Madrid set to welcome back legendary midfielder in 'game-changing' new role

Real Madrid
T. Kroos
LaLiga

Real Madrid are preparing for a sensational reunion with Toni Kroos as the club looks to reintegrate the German icon into their sporting structure. While the midfield maestro hung up his boots in 2024, Los Blancos believe his return in a non-playing capacity will be a "game-changer" for the club's future development.

  • A void that Florentino Perez wants to fill

    Two years after his emotional farewell, the club's top brass wants Kroos to become part of the sporting structure starting next season. According to AS, the decision has already been made at Valdebebas, and Madrid consider his presence vital for both institutional and sporting growth. The relationship between Kroos and club president Florentino Perez remains excellent, maintaining the mutual respect that characterised his time as a footballer. It is the president himself who is most keen on Kroos' return to what will always be his home. 

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Legendary farewell at the top

    The image of Kroos leaving the Santiago Bernabéu in tears remains etched in the minds of Madrid fans. However, his perfect script was completed six days later where he won his sixth Champions League title before hanging up his boots. He retired on his own terms, with the elegance he always displayed on the pitch, without prolonging a career that was already legendary. Although Alvaro Arbeloa and the current coaching staff have a young and talented squad, Kroos's presence is seen as the ideal complement to ensure the long-term stability of the sporting project. His return will provide the club's hierarchy with a privileged footballing vision.

  • The academy and its connection to Madrid

    Despite being no longer part of Real Madrid system, Kroos has never truly left the Spanish capital. With his family fully settled in Madrid life, the German launched his own football academy in Boadilla del Monte. This project has allowed him to remain closely involved with youth football and, interestingly, has brought him back to Valdebebas on several occasions in recent weeks. During these visits with his academy teams to face Real Madrid's youth teams, Kroos has once again demonstrated his wisdom as a 'coach teacher'.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • SPAIN-GERMANY-DIPLOMACYAFP

    Unanimous respect throughout Spanish football

    Kroos's charisma and professionalism have transcended the boundaries of Madrid. Recently, the German traveled to Villarreal, where he was warmly welcomed by all the coaches and directors of the Castellón club, currently third in LaLiga. The international prestige is another reason why Madrid wants to finalize his return as soon as possible. Whether in a role closer to the pitch or in sporting management, the return of the German legend is shaping up to be the club's major strategic move for the 2026-27 season.

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA