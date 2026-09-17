Todd Boehly era is OVER! Chelsea confirm co-owners sell their stakes as Clearlake Capital take full control at Stamford Bridge

Clearlake Capital has officially assumed total control of Chelsea. The private equity firm, spearheaded by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, has bought out the 12.83 per cent stakes previously held by both Boehly and Walter. Swiss investor Hansjorg Wyss will retain his existing 12.83 per cent share and remain a key partner in the new-look ownership group.

The move values the Stamford Bridge outfit at roughly £5 billion ($6.7bn), including debt. According to the Financial Times, Boehly and Walter will pocket a combined £950 million ($1.3bn) from the sale. It marks a dramatic shift in power just four years after the initial consortium purchased the club for £2.5bn ($3.3bn) following Roman Abramovich's sanctioned exit.

Boehly will immediately step down from his role as club chairman. However, Chelsea have stressed that day-to-day operations, long-term strategy, and the current leadership structures will remain completely unchanged during the transition.











