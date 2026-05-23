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Adhe Makayasa

'Just not outstanding' - Thomas Tuchel brutally reveals why he didn't want Cole Palmer to be part of England's World Cup squad

T. Tuchel
C. Palmer
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has offered a justification for dropping Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer from his final 26-man World Cup squad. The German tactician stood firm on his strict anti-reputation selection policy, stating that the versatile forward had simply failed to perform at an elite level for the national team.

  • Chelsea attacker axed

    The 2024 European Championship standout became the most shocking casualty of Friday's tournament roster announcement alongside Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden. Despite his immense domestic profile, Palmer paid a heavy price for a perceived decline in overall match sharpness and consistency at club level. This tactical gamble has left supporters deeply concerned about a lack of creative dynamism behind captain Harry Kane.

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    Tuchel details lack of influence

    Addressing the intense scrutiny surrounding the selection meeting, the England head coach explained how internal data and recurring physical issues compromised the forward's integration.

    Tuchel said: “I think he (Palmer) suffers from, first of all, a lack of individual form within the club, he was not as decisive or as influential as he was in the last seasons, throughout the whole season. Second of all, he was not very influential with us. His record with us was just not outstanding, not good enough to make him 'no matter what, he is coming.' That is just the reality of it.”

  • Reputation dismissed for squad harmony

    The Chelsea star has struggled to recreate his clinical domestic efficiency under the new international regime, registering zero goal involvements across his three appearances for the German manager.

    Outlining why he preferred a definitive tactical omission over shoehorning elite names onto the bench, Tuchel added: “He pulled out several times, had to pull out several times, injured, and when he was in camp he did not have the impact that we all wanted.

    "I think his personality helps him, even in big moments, to not show nerves, and to be decisive, but to have these moments you need also to be in shape, you need to be influential within this group and he has just failed to prove it on a consistent level.

    "It was one of the most difficult phone calls of course and obviously one of the most prominent names that we leave out. But I refuse to bring players for the name and I refuse to then play them out of position just to give them something, I prefer to have the tough decision beforehand, digest it and then push everyone else.”

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    Tournament pressure builds

    Tuchel's restructured collective must now quickly build functional chemistry before travelling to North America for their challenging group-stage campaign. The squad face immense pressure to vindicate their manager’s selection policy during their upcoming warm-up fixtures and tournament proper. Meanwhile, a disappointed Palmer faces an extended summer break to focus completely on his physical rehabilitation before starting pre-season training under Chelsea's new manager, Xabi Alonso, at Stamford Bridge.

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