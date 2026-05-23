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England have plans to prevent 'Spygate' antics at World Cup as Thomas Tuchel promises extra security measures
Securing the Kansas City base
The FA has already conducted extensive checks on the training facilities in Kansas City, where England will be based throughout the competition. With the squad set to fly out on June 1, Tuchel admitted that the wide-open nature of the pitches has necessitated the installation of extra screens and a larger security presence to ensure privacy during tactical drills.
Tuchel addressed the potential for prying eyes, telling reporters: "We will take care of that, of course. As good as possible and not in a crazy way. It is what it is. As you all know, Argentina had the first option to choose a very secluded high-end facility in Kansas. So like always, you try to influence what you can influence. We are very happy with the training facility, especially what the FA and all the people in charge have made now out of it."
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Protecting tactical secrets
Tuchel is acutely aware that even the smallest leak can prove costly at the highest level of international football. The German coach emphasised that final preparations, particularly set-piece routines and penalty practice, must remain strictly behind closed doors to avoid giving opponents any advantage before matchday.
The England boss explained the necessity of the extra measures, stating: "I think it suits all of our needs, but I agree it can be overlooked. I think we will have security there and we will build a bit of protection. Because, of course, it's crucial; if you train on a minus one, you do your team build-ups, you do your set pieces, and you finalise with penalties. You don’t want the opponent to know. It just gives you a crucial advantage. So we're trying to be as private as possible."
Building a brotherhood with psychology
Beyond physical security, Tuchel is focusing on the mental fortitude of his group by integrating team psychologist Rich Hampson into the inner circle. The goal is to monitor group dynamics and ensure every player is fully committed to the collective cause as they look to end England's long wait for silverware.
Tuchel elaborated on the role of the psychological staff, saying: "They're just part of the process; they're listening to our language. They're just part of our, more or less, part of our meetings in a formal way. They're listening to our language. They're listening to how we talk about players, how we talk about the setup of teams, and then he is part of our staff. Rich is part of the youth teams and develops and observes communication, behaviours, behaviours within the group, and behaviours within the matches and compares it to other national teams at the highest level and shows us opportunities to improve."
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The ultimate standby test
The preparation for the United States also involves a secret standby list of players who must be ready to drop everything if an injury occurs. Tuchel revealed that he spoke to around 50 players before naming his final 26-man squad, and the reaction of those who missed out has influenced who remains on the high-priority replacement list.
Tuchel detailed his approach to the standby situation, saying: "First of all, we don't want anyone to be injured but are aware of the possibility that we can bring players. The players all know that. The wording in the phone calls was slightly different from players who were very, very close to a phone call, and we said: 'Listen, you're very, very high up on the list,' but without promising.
"I still think it can make a huge difference: who of the central defenders and who of the midfielders needs to be replaced? So you cannot say at once, Then I pick you, and I didn't do this. The wording was kind of different. The ones who were close, and to be totally open, the reaction also of the players towards the disappointment just also plays a factor. Because I learned a lot yesterday from all the phone calls. And it gave me just confirmation of who would pick the phone up happily when we called. Even in Australia on holiday. Who will it be, and when do I have to be where?"