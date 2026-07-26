'This topic is closed!' - Granit Xhaka transfer to Chelsea emphatically ruled out by Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris

According to The Guardian, Sunderland immediately rejected an £8 million bid from Chelsea for Xhaka.

Xabi Alonso, who recently took charge at Chelsea, was keen on reuniting with Xhaka after their time together at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Sunderland have no intention of parting ways with Xhaka, who played a major role in Sunderland qualifying for the Europa League last season. Having arrived at the club last summer, Xhaka is tied to a contract that expires on June 30, 2028. Chelsea remain interested, but Sunderland are resolute in keeping Xhaka for their European journey.



