Barcelona have officially announced the transfer of their 26-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, ending his spell in Catalonia and making him one of the most expensive sales in the club's history.

The move is set to earn Barcelona around 50 million euros, placing Torres fifth on their list of most expensive sales of all time, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Torres had a contract until the summer of 2027, but the player wanted a fresh challenge. That desire has allowed Barcelona to recoup most of the fee they paid Manchester City to sign him: a fixed 55 million euros plus a further 10 million in add-ons.

Those funds hand Barcelona a timely boost in the summer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Everyone wins, then. The player gets his change of scenery, and Barcelona bank the cash.

Below, we review the 10 most expensive sales in Barcelona's history