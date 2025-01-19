Amakhosi continue blowing hot and cold but this time around they registered victory against Babina Noko in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mbhida Stadium on Sunday.

It was some recovery by the Soweto giants from the previous weekend's 1-0 defeat by Golden Arrows at the same venue.

With a result sequence of win, loss, win, loss, win in their last five games, Amakhosi have carved themselves a reputation as an inconsistent side.

Article continues below

Fans have reacted to Chiefs' victory on Sunday and GOAL runs through what they were saying.