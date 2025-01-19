Kaizer Chiefs playersBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

‘This feeling is like passing matric! Kaizer Chiefs management should sign at least eight quality players plus these boys can excel, but we want the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates now' - Fans

Amakhosi continue blowing hot and cold but this time around they registered victory against Babina Noko in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mbhida Stadium on Sunday.

It was some recovery by the Soweto giants from the previous weekend's 1-0 defeat by Golden Arrows at the same venue.

With a result sequence of win, loss, win, loss, win in their last five games, Amakhosi have carved themselves a reputation as an inconsistent side.

Fans have reacted to Chiefs' victory on Sunday and GOAL runs through what they were saying.

